Danville summer burglary suspects indicted on combined 26 charges

Police believe the two men worked together and broke into 4 Danville stores

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

James Anthony Brooks and Michael Vincent Mosher (Left to right)

DANVILLE, Va. - A grand jury incited two men on a combined 26 charges in relation to a string of burglaries this summer in Danville.  

James Anthony Brooks, 41, and Michael Vincent Mosher, 37, allegedly burglarized four Danville stores:

  • Sammy's Tobacco
  • Blue Ridge Tobacco
  • Valero on Goodyear Boulevard
  • Taco Bell on Piney Forest Road

In June, detectives arrested Mosher for the burglary of the Valero.

In July, they arrested Brooks for the burglary of the Taco Bell.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that these two men were working together in a string of burglaries.

On Monday, detectives presented evidence to a grand jury, which returned the following indictments against Mosher and Brooks.

Mosher:

  • Five counts of breaking and entering
  • Four counts of grand larceny
  • One count of petit larceny

Brooks:

  • Six counts of breaking and entering
  • Five counts of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
  • Four counts of grand larceny
  • One count of petit larceny

