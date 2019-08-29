Danville summer burglary suspects indicted on combined 26 charges

James Anthony Brooks and Michael Vincent Mosher (Left to right)

DANVILLE, Va. - A grand jury incited two men on a combined 26 charges in relation to a string of burglaries this summer in Danville.

James Anthony Brooks, 41, and Michael Vincent Mosher, 37, allegedly burglarized four Danville stores:

Sammy's Tobacco

Blue Ridge Tobacco

Valero on Goodyear Boulevard

Taco Bell on Piney Forest Road

In June, detectives arrested Mosher for the burglary of the Valero.

In July, they arrested Brooks for the burglary of the Taco Bell.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that these two men were working together in a string of burglaries.

On Monday, detectives presented evidence to a grand jury, which returned the following indictments against Mosher and Brooks.

Mosher:

Five counts of breaking and entering

Four counts of grand larceny

One count of petit larceny

Brooks:

Six counts of breaking and entering

Five counts of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

Four counts of grand larceny

One count of petit larceny

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.