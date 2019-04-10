Danville superintendent urging support of proposed tax increases

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville's superintendent is urging people to support tax increases in the city's proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

On Tuesday night, Dr. Stan Jones sent out a robocall to district parents, urging them to come to next Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The proposed budget includes an eight-cent real estate tax increase, a 10-cent personal property tax increase and a new 30-cent-per-pack cigarette tax.

Without all of that, Jones said, the school district may not get all the money the city's proposed budget calls for.

"We'd have to make some very difficult decisions that are going to have a negative impact on students if we have to make cuts," Jones said.

He declined to say Wednesday what cuts would be made.

The City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

