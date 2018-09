DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police have arrested a teen accused of trying to murder someone.

17-year-old Rayshawn Wa-heim Bennett was wanted on charges for conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges are in relation to an incident from 2017.

Bennett was arrested Thursday at the Clear Pond Apartments.

Bennett is being held at the W.W, Moore Detention Facility.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.