Danville teen convicted in 2017 murder

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Pittsylvania County teen will be sentenced next month for shooting and killing another teen in 2017.

According to court records, 19-year-old Phillip Giles was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday.

Authorities say Giles shot Demetrius Brown, 18, outside Brown's house.

According to court documents, a substance believed to be marijuana was found in Brown's hand.

As 10 News reported, court documents say Giles took his mother's car prior to teh shooting and told her he was going down to Florida to visit relatives.

Authorities said Giles was spotted by law enforcement in South Carolina early the next morning.

A car chase ensued; Giles crashed and then tried to run away, but was caught.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 5.

