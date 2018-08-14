Danville teen pleads guilty to participating in 2017 murder

DANVILLE, Va. - The case against a Danville man charged in a deadly gang-related shooting is moving forward.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Brian Terry pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to police, 23-year-old Isaiah Glenn was gunned down on Moffett Street on Sept. 28, 2017.

Three other people, have been charged in connection with Glenn's death.

In July, Stevie Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the same charges as Terry.

A 14-year-old is behind bars, charged with criminal street gang participation, possession of a gun while younger than 18, and malicious wounding.

The final suspect, 17-year-old Rayshawn Bennett, remains on the run.

He is facing the same charges as Terry and Johnson Jr.

