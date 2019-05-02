Danville teen recovering after shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that sent a Danville teen to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Danville officers responded to the 1200 block of Paxton Street around 9:50 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to Sovah of Danville and is expected to recover.

Police have not yet made any arrests. Anyone with information should call 911 or 434-799-6508.

