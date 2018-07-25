Danville teen sentenced in deadly gang-related shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man will spend 13 years behind bars for multiple charges related to a deadly gang-related shooting.

Stevie Johnson Jr. was sentenced Wednesday morning to three years for his use of a firearm charge, and 10 years each for his conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder and attempted murder charges. No time was suspended for the firearm charge, but five years were suspended from each of the other charges.

Johnson previously pleaded guilty in the murder of 23-year-old Louis Glenn on Moffett Street in September 2017.

A pastor and a former high school teacher both testified on Johnson's behalf in court Wednesday.

Three other people are facing charges in the case, including a 14-year-old boy.

