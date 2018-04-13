Danville teen wanted for attempted murder charges

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department is searching for Rayshawn Wa-heim Bennett, 17, who is wanted for murder charges.

This week, he was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police. The charges are in relation to an incident from 2017.

He's considered armed and dangerous.

It is an ongoing investigation, so police are not releasing any more information.

If you see Bennett or know his whereabouts call 911 or the Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-799-6508.

