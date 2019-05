DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man is hoping to take Hollywood superstar Charlize Theron on a date.

The owner of the North Theater, Wayne Alan, has put the message "Charlize Theron - I'm stepping up for a date" on the theater's marquee.

He's also included his email and the theater's phone number, 434-793-7469.

He got the idea after hearing Theron say in a recent interview that she's waiting for a guy to step up and date her.

