Danville Transit expansion public hearing to be held Monday

DANVILLE, Va. - On Jan. 28, you've got a chance to share your thoughts on a regional bus system in Southside.

Danville Transit is holding meetings Monday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Ballou Park and at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Washington Coleman Community Center in South Boston.

Danville Transit is applying for a grant that will allow Danville's buses to take people to places in Pittsylvania and Halifax County.

If the grant is approved, the bus service could start in late summer or early fall.

"We're hoping to find out whether the proposed schedule and bus stop locations match with transportation interests of the passengers that will be using the service," Danville Transit Director Marc Adelman said.

If you can't make the meetings, you can still submit comments.

Write down your comments and send them to Adelman at P.O. Box 3300, Danville, Virginia 24543 or email your comments to him at adelmmd@danvilleva.gov.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.