Danville urges residents to recycle after Christmas presents are opened

DANVILLE, Va. - City leaders in Danville are asking residents to remember the environment once all the presents are unwrapped.

The city is asking residents to recycle boxes, plain wrapping paper and tissue paper.

There are five drop off sites in the city:

Danville Mall (southwest corner) Tractor Supply (Kings Fairground Plaza) Ballou Park Shopping Center South Boston Road/Halifax Road (across from Public Works facility) Piney Forest Road (next to Astoria Hotel)

Newspaper, mixed paper, plastic bottles #1 and #2, aluminum cans and glass containers are also collected at these sites.

The city does not accept the following recyclables:

Tube televisions

Computer monitors with cathode ray tubes

Auto fluids

Batteries

Bulbs

Plastic tyles 3-7

