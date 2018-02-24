Danville Utilities says a phone scammer is calling businesses, demands bill payment.

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Utilities is warning its customers about a payment scam threatening businesses.

The phone scam says the businesses' services would be disconnected if their utility bill isn't paid.

The person calling is claiming to be with the Danville Utilities Department.

The business is then asked to provide a credit card number in order to make a payment.

Danville Utilities adds that it does not contact customers by phone and demand payments.

The company reminds customers to never provide personal information, such as credit card numbers, over the phone to someone you don't know.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.