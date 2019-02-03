UPDATE: Danville Utilities working to restore power to over 500 customers Sunday

DANVILLE, Va. - The City of Danville says now about 500 customers are without power as of 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

The areas affected include West Main Street, Memorial Drive, Piedmont Drive, and Westover Drive. The other areas served by the Schoolfield substation are not affected by the outage now.

Danville Utilities is working to restore power to over 3,000 customers after it says a traffic crash on Memorial Drive damaged a transmission pole.

The crash happened near the former Dan River Inc. executive building.

The city says the Schoolfield substation is offline due to this crash, as well.

The city says power restoration will require the pole to be replaced, which will take a few hours.

We'll update you on this outage as we hear more from the city of Danville.

