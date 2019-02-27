Danville will use new system to alert people of danger

DANVILLE, Va. - The city of Danville is going to have a new mass notification system.

Civic Ready is the emergency preparedness and mass notification system that will send immediate alerts to citizens who join the system.

Citizens can choose to receive their alerts by email, text, and a phone call, so they never miss communication about an emergency alert, severe weather warning, or community event.

Danville emergency crews encourage all citizens to join and enter their contact information along with specific notification preferences.

They said it is important for citizens to include their physical address so they receive notifications tailored to their neighborhood.

To join by using a mobile device, click here. To join by using a desktop computer, click here.

