Danville woman, 62, shot in hand and arm

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are looking for answers after a 62-year-old woman was shot in the hand and arm.

Around 10:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Sovah Health to speak with a woman who was being treated for gunshot wounds.

The woman, who is not being named at this time, reported that she was shot in the 100 block of Hughes Street. That's near the intersection with South Main Street.

The woman is expected to be OK. She did not give police any information about the person who shot her.

