Danville woman charged in double murder

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville woman is now charged in a double murder.

Amanda Lynn Willhite, 35, is accused in the January 2017 murders of Kelly Fears Wrenn and Ashley Lauren Joy Jones.

Willhite is charged with capital murder, first-degree murder, and robbery.

Willhite was living at the address where the crime occurred. She was also missing when the women were discovered.

According to the medical examiner, Wrenn and Jones were stabbed to death.

Danville police found her at a hotel in Jacksonville, North Carolina on January 10, 2017. Jacksonville police charged her in an unrelated matter, and she remains in custody there. She will be extradited back to Virginia at a later date.

