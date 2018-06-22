Danville YMCA fashion show to promote positivity in city

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville woman is making a unique effort to help promote the positive aspects of the city.

Natalyn Lewis has organized a fashion show at the Danville YMCA.

It will be held Saturday night.

Lewis expects 30 to 40 models to participate.

"Children, men and women ranging from size 2 all the way to size 24," Lewis said, describing the models.

Local businesses will also have items for sale.

"We are having 20 vendors here. It's basically going to be an indoor flea market," Lewis said.

Lewis decided to use her modeling experience to help promote local businesses and local talent, and help people become more confident in themselves.

"I always hear, 'We need something positive, we need something positive.' Here's something positive. You cannot get any more positive than when someone tries to do any kind of benefit, a fundraiser, anything to promote beauty and wellness," Lewis said.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $15 for anyone older than 10, $5 for anyone 5 to 10 years old, and free for anyone under 5.

All of the money, along with the fees the vendors have to pay to set up, will go to the YMCA's scholarship fund.

