Danville YMCA to offer after-school program at Pittsylvania County elementary schools

DANVILLE, Va. - Some Pittsylvania County elementary school students now have new options for after-school programs.

The Danville YMCA is going to offer its after-school program at Twin Springs and Kentuck Elementary schools.

The program will start at Twin Springs at the beginning of the upcoming school year and at Kentuck in January.

"We're trying to get everything, kinks, worked out at one school, seeing how it's going to run," Danville YMCA Childcare Director Cord Cothren said, explaining the reason for the delayed start to the program at Kentuck Elementary.

"We're using both of these schools to start out because eventually what we want to do is grow into (all eight elementary schools)," Cothren said.

The county actually has 10 elementary schools, but the two northern-most schools, Gretna and Hurt Elementary, are serviced by the YMCA in Altavista.

The program at Twin Springs and Kentuck costs $50 per week and will run every day that kids are in school.

"It's going to be very structured. Tutoring time, we're going to do snack time, they're going to have programs. Right now, it may be that they do kung fu once a week or yoga, something like that," Cothren said.

For more information about the program or to sign up, contact the YMCA.

