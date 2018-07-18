Danville's 5-year financial report projects $22.3 million deficit for the city

DANVILLE, Va. - A new report suggests big cuts may have to be made in Danville over the next few years.

This comes despite continued economic growth in the city.

The report is the first-ever five-year financial report for the city.

Zinc Hair Salon has been in Danville's River District for 11 years.

Salon manager Candy Alderson said she's seen the River District grow a lot in those 11 years.

"It has really taken off. The businesses down here, it's like they pop up overnight," Alderson said.

In fact, the River District is where most of the city's growth is occurring.

Danville Community College's precision machining program is attracting international companies like Kyocera SGS to locate in the city, creating jobs and investing millions of dollars in the local economy.

"We do see that there's a tremendous amount of momentum and investment being made in the region," Troy Simpson, who oversees the program, said.

He said the program continues to grow.

So why, then, does the five-year financial report project the city having a budget deficit of more than $22 million over the next five years?

"We are experiencing growth, but unfortunately it's not keeping pace with expenditures. I think that's not unique to Danville," Danville City Manager Ken Larking said.

More specifically, in a news release Wednesday Larking said the city's revenues are growing at 1 percent per year but the city's expenditures are growing at 3-4 percent per year.

Larking says the city is not in crisis mode, but some big changes are going to have to be made.

The company that made the report suggests several option that would save the city $75 million over the next five years.

They include including freezing wages for city employees and raising the real estate tax.

"We're not going to choose all the options, obviously," Larking explained. "If you do that, you're probably going to be running a city that nobody wants to go to because we don't provide the services people are accustomed to receiving."

City Council will have to discuss the options and decide which ones will be implemented, when, and how.

