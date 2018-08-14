Danville's IALR expanding in effort to continue area's economic growth

DANVILLE, Va. - In about a year, a 13,700-square-foot building will open up in the parking lot of the Haas Center at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

"I think it goes without saying (that) I'm very excited. I think the whole staff is very excited. It's just the next step in the evolution of the advanced machining, advanced manufacturing program here," IALR Executive Director Mark Gignac said.

The Haas Center houses numerous machines used to help prepare people for a career in the advanced manufacturing industry.

Gignac said the new building will house two rapid-launch labs for companies locating to the area to operate out of while they're getting up and running.

"The mission of the institute is economic transformation. We've had quite a bit of success in the advanced machining sector...but we have very, very little access space. So this will just allow us some breathing space," Gignac explained.

This is similar to the idea behind Patrick Henry Community College's Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology Complex, which opened last October.

Companies can use the complex to train prospective employees on company machines while the company's facility is being built.

"We have generated some interest, working with our economic development organizations, to actually look at the flex space that we're in," PHCC Workforce Vice President Rhonda Hodges said.

She believes facilities like this are important.

"We believe this is really the future of economic development and how economic development and workforce development really come together," Hodges said.

The expansion at the institute is expected to cost $3.6 million, paid for by an undisclosed private source.

