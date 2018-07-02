Danville's newest council member excited to be back serving city

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville's newest council member is excited to be back serving the city.

Adam Tomer was sworn in Monday along with three other council members who ran for re-election and won.

Tomer was a council member from 2006 to 2014, but decided not to run for re-election in 2014.

He said he wanted to be back on city council now because he feels like there is a lot of work that needs to be done.

"It was nice to get a break, kind of spend time with the family and re-energize, refocus," Tomer said. "Danville's come a long way. You can definitely see the progress, whether you're in the River District or just looking at economic development. So I'm anxious and excited to get back."

All four council members sworn in Monday will serve four-year terms.

