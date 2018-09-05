Danville's six-month water, gas main replace project to start Thursday

Courtesy of the City of Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A six-month project in Danville will cause some altered traffic patterns in the city, according to officials.

Officials say the project starts on Thursday, and is focused on replacing existing cast iron water and gas mains with plastic mains.

According to a release, Danville utilities will be replacing mains on Loyal, Wilson and Newtown Streets and on side streets between Court Street and Jefferson Avenue and Jefferson Street.

The construction will start on Loyal Street at Jefferson Avenue, officials say.

The release states crews will install eight-inch water and four-inch gas mains on the north side of Loyal Street in the parking lane, working their way toward Court Street.

The project is phase 19 of the city's cast iron replacement program.

The city urges drivers to slow down and be alert to different traffic patterns.

