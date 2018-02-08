DCC holds first-ever self-defense class for students, staff

DANVILLE, Va. - No, everybody was not kung fu fighting, but about two dozen students and staff members at DCC were practicing tae kwon do.

"I personally wanted to learn how to defend myself just in case some bad situations may happen," said student Jamal Martin.

Martin is an accounting major at DCC.

He said a friend taught him a few self-defense moves before, but he found Thursday's class helpful, especially given the amount of crime in Danville.

"Sometimes late at night, it can be kind of hard by yourself because it's hard to defend yourself," Martin said.

Thanks to Thursday's class, he now feels like he's better prepared.

Like Martin, marketing majors Hosanna Blanchard and Kellie Crouse also feel better prepared and said the amount of crime in the city is concerning.

"Definitely," Blanchard said.

"Especially in this area," Crouse chimed in, referring to the area around the college campus.

"Yep," Blanchard said in agreement.

The class was free and was taught by a local tae kwon do instructor.

Students and staff learned about pressure points, how to hit them and how to get away if someone grabs them.

"I think it was great. I think it was really important information. Everybody should know how to defend themselves," Blanchard said.

Student Activities Coordinator Kristin Pantazis said the class was as much about personal safety as it was about personal health.

"We really did it to be responsive to what our students ask for. We are hoping to increase our health in general and we have a lot of students who are timid about trying things like yoga," Pantazis explained.

The students on Thursday, however, embraced their fighting spirit.

