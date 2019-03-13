DCC in search of photos for 'living history' of college

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Community College is asking the public to help create a "living history" of the college.

Old pictures taken at the college between 1960 and 1985 were recently found in a campus basement.

They've since been put online for people to see.

The pictures got such a good response, the college now wants to add to the collection.

Anyone with pictures, both old and recent, taken at the college is asked to send in a copy so they can be posted online as well.

"So many of the people in our community, old and young, have been here to this college and they have great memories. So when they see these pictures, I think they will recall their days here," interim president Dr. Betty Jo Foster said. "It just makes us a better part of the community and vice versa."

You can email pictures to the college's public relations department at bobby.roach@dcc.vccs.edu or bring them to the public relations office and have them scanned.

