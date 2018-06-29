Death investigation underway after man found in Pittsylvania County field

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in a Pittsylvania County field.

At about 9:07 a.m., the Pittsylvania County 911 Center received a call from someone in the 1500 block of Oak Hill Road in the Axton community who said they had found a body in an open field.

When authorities arrived, they found a dead man. They could not tell his race.

At this time, the cause and manner of death remain unknown, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner's office for identification.

Investigators remain at the scene.

Anyone with information about the dead man is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7800 or Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044 or send an email to sar@pittgov.org.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.