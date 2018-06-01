Deputies find about $90,000 worth of meth, 1 arrested

HERNY CO., Va. - A Basset man faces several drug and firearm charges after the Henry County Sheriff's Office said it found around $90,000 worth of meth.

Deputies arrested and charged Joshua Todd Arrington, 29, with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possessing a controlled substance while simultaneously possessing a firearm and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.

According to the Sheriff's Office , an undercover drug investigation allowed deputies to obtain a search warrant for 750 Melrose Drive in Bassett.

Deputies seized a large amount of meth, a small amount of heroin, $8,900 in cash, 14 illegal firearms, thousand of rounds of ammunition, ballistic body armor and several vehicles they say were used to distribute drugs, according to authorities.

Arrington is being held without bail at the Henry County Jail.

Anyone with information pertaining to narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

