Deputies investigating after 30-year-old woman found dead in her Brosville home ruled homicide

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County authorities say they are investigating after the death of a 30-year-old woman found in her home was ruled a homicide.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office received a call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a dead woman being discovered inside her home, located in the Brosville Community.

Deputies and investigators identified the dead woman as Heather Matherly, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say investigators continue to interview neighbors and friends of Matherly to learn more about the circumstances that have led to this investigation.

The medical examiner's office ruled Matherly's death a homicide on Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call the crime stoppers number at 1-800-791-0044 or email sar@pittgov.org.

