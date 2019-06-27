Deputy hospitalized after crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Halifax County sheriff's deputy had to be taken to a hospital after a crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 10:22 p.m. at the intersection of Route 501 and Route 58. A 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor was going north on Route 501 while responding to a call for service, traveling with its lights and sirens activated. The deputy driving slowed before entering the intersection but was hit on the side by a 2017 Nissan Versa traveling east on Route 58, according to state police.

The sheriff's deputy, Giles Jones, 33, of Halifax County, was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

State police say no charges will be filed.



