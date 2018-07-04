Despite the holiday, Danville Farmers Market draws crowd for first Wednesday of season

DANVILLE, Va. - The first Wednesday of the season for Danville's farmers market drew a crowd Wednesday, despite it being the Fourth of July holiday.

The market was open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday.

Normally when the market opens on Wednesdays each season, it's only open from 3-6 p.m.

Since Wednesday was a holiday, though, the city decided to extend the hours.

The market is open on Saturdays from May through October, but is also open on Wednesdays in July and August.

Danville resident Nikki Hartline said having the market open on Wednesdays is nice.

"We actually missed this past Saturday and we were pretty bummed we had to wait another week. Then we found it was (open) today and we were pretty excited. So, we're here with our bags today to get (what we need) for the week," Hartline said.

