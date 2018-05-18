Despite rainy weather, VIRginia International Raceway expecting big crowd this weekend

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Despite the weather forecast, VIRginia International Raceway is expecting a big crowd this weekend for one of its major annual events.

Hyperfest takes place all weekend long.

It brings in thousands of people from all over.

There are numerous events.

On Friday morning, drivers were practicing their drifting skills on the track.

There will also be go-kart, lawn mower and rally car racing.

VIR chief operating officer Kerrigan Smith said the event seems to get more popular every year.

"So far this year, in 2018, we have more advanced ticket sales than we've had on record. So we'll probably see, hopefully, quite a few thousand people here," Smith said.

The event runs through Sunday.

