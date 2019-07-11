Disaster preparedness presentation held for seniors in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - The danville fire department is trying to make sure the city's seniors are prepared for a disaster.

The fire department held a presentation for them Thursday.

Around 35 people attended.

Topics included where to go for emergency shelter and how to sign up for emergency alerts from the city.

There was also a question and answer session.

"One of the other things we want to focus on with the senior group is to have a good support network, communication, to be able to talk to their family, talk to each other because a lot of them live alone and we may not know they need assistance," Danville emergency management coordinator Tim Duffer said.

If you couldn't get to today's presentation but would like some information, click here.

