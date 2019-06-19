Distraction may have caused driver to hit 2 teens in Pittsylvania County, state police say

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - State police believe a driver who hit two teens may have been distracted.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 29 Business in Pittsylvania County, near Livestock Road.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy were walking beside the roadway when they were hit by a 2016 Nissan Sentra.

Both teens have life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital in Danville and the driver remained on scene.

The teens were not in the roadway when they were hit, according to the investigation.

State police say driver distraction may be a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver has not been charged at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.

