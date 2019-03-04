Dog dies, woman hospitalized after Fire Marshal says she caused fire by falling asleep while smoking

DANVILLE, Va. - A dog has died and a woman was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Danville, according to the Fire Marshal.

The fire happened at 415 Harrison Street Monday afternoon, and the Fire Marshal says the fire was caused by the woman who fell asleep while smoking a cigarette.

Officials say her dog, who was in the house with her at the time of the fire, died.

Firefighters got the dog out of the fire and attempted to resuscitate it, but the dog did not survive.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.