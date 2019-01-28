Donation creates PHCC nursing scholarship

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A new scholarship will be available starting this fall for nursing students at Patrick Henry Community College.

According to a news release from the college Monday, the Martha Lou Henry Estate has donated more than $50,000 to the college for the creation of an endowed nursing scholarship.

The estate also made a similar donation to the local First United Methodist Church, according to the release.

For more information about the scholarship, contact the PHCC's nursing office at 276-656-0297 or nursingoffice@patrickhenry.edu.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.