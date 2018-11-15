Donations needed for Martinsville-Henry County SPCA Thanksgiving dinner for pets

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Many of you will be celebrating Thanksgiving this time next week, and so will some pets in Southside -- but not without your help.

The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA needs donations for the annual Thanksgiving meal for the pets at the shelter.

Most in need as of Thursday was chicken breasts, but rice and canned green beans, yams and carrots were also needed.

"Our long-term staff, but also our newbies, as soon as they learn about it, it's something we all look forward to because it's just a way to make these guys feel that they're not being forgotten," Martinsville-Henry County SPCA donor relations coordinator Catherine Gupton said.

Food can be dropped off at the shelter whenever it's open.

