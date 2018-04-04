Dozens attend discussion in Danville about carrying on Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

DANVILLE, Va. - Dozens of people are coming together in Southside to help carry on the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Wednesday, three discussion groups were held at High Street Baptist Church in Danville.

They focused on carrying on King's legacy through religion, education and public policy.

The state NAACP and SCLC presidents both attended.

"We're trying to re-energize the energy that was once present when Dr. King was among us; when people were united, working together to resolve the issue of violence, the issue of the war in Vietnam, and other issues that were affecting everyone," Virginia SCLC President Rev. Avon Keen said.

Prior to the discussions, pastors gave speeches about why carrying on King's legacy is important.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.