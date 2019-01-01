Dozens gather to walk, bike, run for charity in Martinsville

MARTINSVILE, Va. - A local New Year’s Day tradition continued in Southside Tuesday.



Around two dozen people gathered outside Chain of Fools bike shop in Martinsville to walk, run, and ride bikes.

Bike riders could choose between a 15- and a 30-mile route.

All you had to do to participate was bring some non-perishable food items.



“This ride, it’s informal. By some charity ride standards, it’s a short ride. But, it’s New Year’s Day. The year has begun and if the first decision you make of the year is a good one, then you’ve got a better chance of having a good year,” Chain of Fools owner Matthew Huckfeldt said.



The food gets donated to a Martinsville nonprofit called The Grace Network.

