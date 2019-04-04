Dozens of homeless puppies and dogs finding new homes in Virginia

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - About 100 homeless puppies and dogs have a second chance at life and finding a forever home, thanks to animal shelters across Virginia.

Thursday, the Humane Society of the United States brought about 90 dogs from overcrowded shelters in Texas and Oklahoma to the Pittsylvania Pet Center. From there, they will be moved to shelters all over the state, such as in Roanoke, Charlottesville and Virginia Beach.

"It's a wonderful feeling to know that we're all in this together to save more animals," said James McLaughlin, the director of the center.

About 20 dogs from the center are moving to other shelters in the state, as well. That way, the staff at the center will have more one-on-one time with dogs who need a little socialization.

"Sometimes, a change of scenery helps a lot as far as finding that perfect fit," McLaughlin said.

It's all part of the Shelter Ally Project. Director Kim Alboum says the project's mission is to save 3,000 animals from overwhelmed shelters every year.

"Some shelters have too many animals, some have too few," Alboum said. "While I can't say whether or not these dogs were abused or neglected, I can say there were no homes for them."

Dogs that might otherwise have been euthenized now have another shot at finding a family.

"They're still euthanizing for space there, which is devastating. These are highly adoptable animals," Alboum said.

These local shelters are partnering up to find the dogs their perfect new home.

"You see organizations coming together because together we can save more lives," McLaughlin said.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.