Dozens of suspected drug dealers arrested in Patrick County undercover investigation

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - Nearly 200 people face more than 650 charges as part of a two-year undercover drug investigation in Patrick County.

The sheriff's office reports that dozens of officers have started making arrests. So far, they have arrested 40 people of the 191.

According to Sheriff Dan Smith, this is the largest drug operation ever conducted in Patrick County.

About 100 of those indicted are Patrick County residents. The others are from Henry County, bordering North Carolina counties, and Carroll County.

"I hope it is understood that we will not tolerate this poison in our county, " Smith said in a statement.

The indictments are sealed and can stay that way until September.

The majority of those arrested are accused meth and heroin dealers, but some are also facing gun charges.

