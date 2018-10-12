Dozens take advantage of emergency shelter in Danville after Tropical Storm Michael

DANVILLE, Va. - Dozens of people took advantage of an emergency shelter in Danville in the wake of Tropical Storm Michael.

The shelter is at Bonner Middle School.

On Thursday night, 45 people showed up.

On Friday morning, nine were still there.

Shelter lead Roger Penny said 42 beds are set up, and another 45 can be set up if needed.

Samuel Richardson, a Danville resident who stayed at the shelter overnight, said he’s never experienced flooding like this.

“What they can do when they get here is they can have a place to sleep. They can get a bite to eat. The Salvation Army did bring over some food last night. We did have some water for them," Penny said.

“We tried to bail the water out, but couldn’t get the water out fast enough because the water was coming in a little too hard. We just walked out the front door and said, ‘To heck with it,’” Richardson said, describing the flooding that forced him and his wife out of their home.

If you come to the shelter, you need to provide your name and the name of any medication you’re on, even if you don’t have the medication with you.

