Driver hospitalized after police say he hit several cars at Pittsylvania County school

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Vaq. - A driver was taken to the hospital Thursday after authorities say he crashed into several cars at a Pittsylvania County elementary school following a medical emergency.

State police say a 2006 Chevy Silverado was driving on Rt. 729 when it ran off the right side of the road just before 11 a.m. and hit five cars in the parking lot at Kentcuk Elementary School. No one was inside the cars at the time of the crash.

The 57-year-old driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital and police believe he had a medical emergency that then caused him to crash. Authorities say he was taken to Danville SONOVA Hospital with a life-threatening condition, and that he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver has not been charged, according to state police. Authorities say no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.