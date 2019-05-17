Driver takes drifting to new level at VIR

ALTON, Va. - One driver at Virginia International Raceway this weekend is taking drifting to a new level.

On Friday, professional drifter Chelsea DeNofa showed off his skills by trying to drift around the track going at least 150 miles per hour.

This is part of the track's weekend-long Hyperfest event.

DeNofa said drifting at 150 miles per hour hasn't happened before at a track like VIR.

"I've always grown up going as fast as I physically could go, so I've been drifting for 15 years now. Going as fast as I physically can before every turn has always been a thing, but we haven't been able to have a facility like this with a front straightaway that's over three quarters of a mile long basically," DeNofa said.

He hopes to go even faster in the future.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.