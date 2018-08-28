Drug investigation nets 5 arrests, seized guns, cocaine in Danville

LEFT: Image provided by police as to what they say was seized during the investigation. MUG SHOTS (Top left - counter clockwise) - Cedric Curley, William Bean, Dominic Coleman, Shawn Holley and Whitney Freeman

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police arrested five people as part of a drug investigation: William Bean, Cedric Curley, Dominic Coleman, Shawn Holley and Whitney Freeman.

Bean, Curley, Holley and Freeman were all charged with probation violations, while Coleman was charged with contempt of court.

On Thursday, two Danville officers saw what they believed to be an illegal drug deal happening at the Travel Inn Motel on West Main Street.

The officers passed that information to the Special Investigative Unit and it was determined there was probable cause to obtain search warrants.

Then, investigators from the Special Investigative Unit, assisted by Street Crimes and Virginia State Police, executed three separate search warrants that covered three individual hotel rooms.

While executing those warrants, police arrested the five individuals and seized two handguns, about 4 ounces of synthetic marijuana, more than half an ounce of cocaine, more than $900 and digital scales used for narcotics distribution, according to the Danville Police Department.

