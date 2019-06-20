Duo arrested on animal cruelty charges after Danville officers find dead dog

DANVILLE, Va. - Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after Danville officers found their dead dog Wednesday.

Officers went to the 300 block of Edmunds Street Wednesday night to check out a report of animal cruelty. When officers arrived, they found a dead dog inside a fenced lot.

The owners, 30-year-old Michael Bolling and 22-year-old Sarah Simerly, have both been charged with animal cruelty.

Another dog and one rabbit were seized from Bolling and Simerly. Authorities say the second dog was in good condition, but the rabbit seemed slightly malnourished.

The animals have reportedly been taken to the Danville Area Humane Society.

Authorities say the dead dog was sent for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

Bolling and Simerly are both being held on a $1,500 secured bond.

