Eastern Panel Manufacturing to expand in Chatham, create new jobs

CHATHAM, Va. - Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors chairman Bob Warren was excited Thursday morning as he helped announce the county's third major economic development announcement in the last six months.

Eastern Panel Manufacturing is investing $1 million to expand into a building in the Chatham Industrial Park.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of this region. It's not just Pittsylvania County, it's not just the town of Chatham, it's the region," Warren said.

Eastern Panel Manufacturing president Keith Van Asch said he could've expanded into North Carolina, but felt Chatham was the better choice.

"All my workforce is probably within five miles of this area and it's getting harder and harder to have good, experienced people that are well trained," Van Asch said. "It just made sense to just stay right here."

The 15 new jobs expected to be created by the expansion will nearly double the company's workforce.

"We publicize 15 (jobs), but who knows. It could very easily be a lot more. The one thing I've learned in the 20 years I've been in this business is, nothing's for certain," Van Asch said.

Virginia Deputy Secretary of Trade and Commerce Brian Ball was on hand for Thursday's announcement.

"Growing advanced manufacturing will continue to be part of Virginia's efforts to move Virginia forward," Ball said. "It's very important to (Gov. Ralph Northam) be open for business, the No. 1 state in which to do business."

EPM has been awarded $30,000 from the Virginia Tobacco Commission to help with the expansion.

Contact EPM if you are interested in applying for a job.

