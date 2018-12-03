Economic development projects could create thousands of jobs in Southside

DANVILLE, Va. - Four projects aimed at further developing the Berry Hill industrial site in Pittsylvania County could create 6,000 jobs.

The projects are all listed as priority one, which Danville assistant economic development director Corey Bobe said means some work has already been done.

"If they have other funding lined up, if all of the design work has been completed, that would put them in priority one-type one category," Bobe explained.

Another priority one project is building an advanced manufacturing center in the local Cyber Park.

"It will have a lab on site that can offer a teaching element for students going through capstone courses in conjunction with Danville Community College. In addition, this equipment will be readily available for a local or regional industry to use," Bobe said.

That project is projected to create over 1,000 jobs.

On Tuesday night, Danville City Council members will discuss approving these projects and 15 others.

A list of the approved projects will be sent to the West Piedmont Planning District Commission.

Executive director Dave Hoback said the projects will then be considered for the commission's next regional economic development plan.

"By a project being included in our plan, it makes it eligible for funding from federal Economic Development Administration," said Hoback.

Being included in the plan can also help projects get funding from other sources if the city decides to pursue funding.

Bobe said no decision had been made as of Monday.

