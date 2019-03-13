Economic summit held in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Improving Southside's economy in the future by making sure students have the best education today: That was the talk between state and local economic development officials Wednesday in Danville.

Virginia's secretary of trade and commerce and the executive director of the tobacco commission spoke, and local economic devlopment directors also held a panel discussion.

"We're stepping into our third month of the year, and it's a good time to focus on what's coming up for 2019, what companies and industries are looking at our community and how we can continue to support our economic development," Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce Vice Chairwoman Kate Farmer said.

The economic summit is an annual event organized by the chamber.

