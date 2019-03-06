Edmunds brothers help kick off Danville YMCA fundraising campaign

DANVILLE, Va. - Three Pittsylvania County residents turned NFL stars are giving back to their hometown community.

Trey, Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds signed autographs at the Danville YMCA on Tuesday to kick off the Y's annual scholarship campaign.

"Can you put that '3 Boys' on there with your name?" Lynchburg resident Brett Johnson asked Trey Edmunds excitedly as he handed Edmunds a mini football helmet to sign.

Johnson was sixth in line to get autographs from the Edmunds brothers.

"I've been waiting on it a couple of days. I just saw it on Facebook a couple days ago," Johnson said about the autograph session. "I told my wife, 'I'm going to ride up there Tuesday.' She said, 'You need to get out early.'"

He's been a Pittsburgh Steelers fan since he was 8 years old.

Trey and Terrell play for the Steelers.

Tremaine plays for the Buffalo Bills.

"I have quite a bit of memorabilia at home, but I'm going to have all three of the brothers sign my mini helmet. That way, I can have them always (and) forever," Johnson said.

As dozens of people waited in line during the two-hour autograph session for their chance to come face to face with the trio of football players, the brothers sat at tables eagerly waiting to meet them.

"We pride ourselves on just changing one person's life, or at least making one person think differently about something," Trey Edmunds said.

"Just coming from a small community, everybody just has to be together. That's what we're really trying to put forth, that we're all together," Terrell Edmunds said.

"We've been coming to the Y since I don't know when, so any time we get to come back and give back to the kids, give back to the people in the community who also come here is always something we want to be a part of," Tremaine Edmunds said.

The Y's fundraising campaign provides scholarships to kids so they can afford to come to the Y.

The goal for 2019 is $60,000.

"Having the guys here is so important because they're a part of the community. They've been a part of the community for so long. They've been members of the YMCA for over 20 years," YMCA CEO Sarah Folmar said. "We actually give over $130,000 away in scholarship funds (each year). We're not quite at that $130,000 goal yet, but each year we're increasing (the goal of the fundraiser)."

In 2018, the goal was $50,000.

