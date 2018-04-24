8 children taken to hospital after school bus crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Eight children are being taken to the hospital after their school bus and another vehicle crashed Tuesday morning.

It happened at 7:51 a.m. at Oakland Lane and Mt. Cross Road in Pittsylvania County.

Eight of the 18 children who were on Bus #22 will be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.

At least one person from the other vehicle involved was hurt as well, bringing the total number of injuries to nine.

Troopers remain on the scene. The bus is being towed and state police expect to have the road back open soon.

