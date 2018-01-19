Elementary school responds to sledding death of 6-year-old student

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Henry County elementary school is responding to the death of one of its students.

Six-year-old Aaron Frias-Alvarez died Thursday morning in a sledding accident. He went into the road and the driver was not able to stop.

More Headlines

Mt. Olivet Elementary released this statement from Principal Elizabeth Minter: "The Mt. Olivet Elementary family is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one of our students. Aaron will be missed by his classmates and school family."

Aaron made the principal's honor roll last month.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.